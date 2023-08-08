Head to Head Comparison: DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) versus Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS)

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) and Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DT Midstream and Kodiak Gas Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DT Midstream $920.00 million 5.54 $370.00 million $3.81 13.81 Kodiak Gas Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DT Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than Kodiak Gas Services.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DT Midstream 40.13% 8.44% 4.02% Kodiak Gas Services N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares DT Midstream and Kodiak Gas Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

80.0% of DT Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of DT Midstream shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for DT Midstream and Kodiak Gas Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DT Midstream 1 3 3 0 2.29 Kodiak Gas Services 0 1 6 0 2.86

DT Midstream presently has a consensus target price of $56.83, suggesting a potential upside of 8.01%. Kodiak Gas Services has a consensus target price of $22.86, suggesting a potential upside of 22.36%. Given Kodiak Gas Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kodiak Gas Services is more favorable than DT Midstream.

Summary

DT Midstream beats Kodiak Gas Services on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DT Midstream

(Get Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc. provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities. The company engages in the transportation and storage of natural gas for intermediate and end user customers; and collecting natural gas from points at or near customers' wells for delivery to plants for processing, to gathering pipelines for gathering, or to pipelines for transportation, as well as offers compression, dehydration, gas treatment, water impoundment, water storage, water transportation, and sand mining services. It serves natural gas producers, local distribution companies, electric power generators, industrials, and national marketers. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About Kodiak Gas Services

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, LLC provides contract compression infrastructure services for the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Montgomery, Texas. Kodiak Gas Services, LLC is a subsidiary of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.