Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMTG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Claros Mortgage Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Claros Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of CMTG opened at $11.26 on Thursday. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $18.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 35.27, a quick ratio of 35.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 360.98%.

Institutional Trading of Claros Mortgage Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 286,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 22,959 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The company focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

