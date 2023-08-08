Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) vs. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Financial Survey

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Free Report) and Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund N/A N/A N/A $0.03 191.64 Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A $0.36 134.86

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund N/A N/A N/A Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.1%. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund pays out 3,463.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft pays out 486.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund 0 0 3 0 3.00 Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft 2 0 0 0 1.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund currently has a consensus target price of $11.64, suggesting a potential upside of 75.34%. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus target price of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.29%. Given Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund is more favorable than Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft.

Summary

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund beats Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through two segments, Sulphur and Water Chemicals (SWC) and Electrochemicals (EC). The SWC segment markets, removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides. This segment also manufactures and markets various inorganic coagulants used in water treatment, including aluminum sulphate, aluminum chlorohydrate, polyaluminum chloride, and ferric sulphate; and specialty chemicals, including sodium nitrite and phosphorus pentasulphide. The EC segment manufactures and markets sodium chlorate and chlor-alkali products, including caustic soda, chlorine, and hydro-chloric acid for the pulp and paper, oil and gas, and water treatment industries. It also offers industrial services, such as processing by-products and waste streams. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and markets wood-based cellulosic fibers for the textile and nonwoven sectors in Austria, rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Division Fiber, Division Pulp, and Others segments. It offers lyocell fibers for applications in textiles products, such as denim, sports and outdoor wear, and lingerie and underwear; hygiene articles, which include baby wipes, facial sheet masks, and surface cleaning; and protective wear, engineered products, and packaging products under the LENZING, TENCEL, VEOCEL, and LENZING ECOVERO brand names. The company also provides biorefinery products comprising acetic acid biobased, furfural biobased, magnesium lignosulphonate biobased, soda ash, sodium sulphate, and xylose. It also engages in the training and personnel development activities. The company was formerly known as Chemiefaser Lenzing AG and changed its name to Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft in 1984. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Lenzing, Austria.

