Analyzing AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) and Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI)

Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI) and AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Optics and AxoGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Optics 2.07% -3.33% -1.79% AxoGen -17.01% -15.23% -7.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.4% of Precision Optics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of AxoGen shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Precision Optics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of AxoGen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Optics $15.68 million 2.34 -$930,000.00 $0.10 60.50 AxoGen $138.58 million 2.56 -$28.95 million ($0.58) -14.28

This table compares Precision Optics and AxoGen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Precision Optics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AxoGen. AxoGen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Precision Optics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Precision Optics and AxoGen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A AxoGen 0 0 3 0 3.00

AxoGen has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 101.29%. Given AxoGen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AxoGen is more favorable than Precision Optics.

Volatility and Risk

Precision Optics has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AxoGen has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Precision Optics beats AxoGen on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. The company also provides components and assemblies for industrial and military use. It markets its products to medical device companies. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its products also comprise Axoguard Nerve Cap, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to protect a peripheral nerve end, as well as separates the nerve from the surrounding environment to reduce the development of symptomatic or painful neuroma; and AxoTouch two-point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals, plastic reconstructive surgeons, orthopedic and plastic hand surgeons, and various oral and maxillofacial surgeons. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

