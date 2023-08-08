Contrasting Osisko Development (ODV) and Its Competitors

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) is one of 97 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Osisko Development to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Osisko Development and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Development $49.26 million -$148.04 million -2.21 Osisko Development Competitors $1.72 billion -$33.47 million 0.35

Osisko Development’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Osisko Development. Osisko Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Development -329.29% -26.15% -19.66% Osisko Development Competitors -36.91% -6.85% -2.54%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.5% of Osisko Development shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Osisko Development and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Development 0 0 1 0 3.00 Osisko Development Competitors 723 3071 3874 88 2.43

Osisko Development currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 100.00%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 247.43%. Given Osisko Development’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Osisko Development has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Osisko Development has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osisko Development’s peers have a beta of 1.24, indicating that their average stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Osisko Development peers beat Osisko Development on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

