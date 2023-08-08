Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) versus CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Critical Survey

CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Free Report) and Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CV and Equity LifeStyle Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CV $17.63 million 0.10 -$11.76 million N/A N/A Equity LifeStyle Properties $1.44 billion 9.04 $284.63 million $1.53 45.85

Equity LifeStyle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than CV.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CV 0 0 0 0 N/A Equity LifeStyle Properties 0 3 4 0 2.57

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CV and Equity LifeStyle Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus target price of $74.21, indicating a potential upside of 5.79%. Given Equity LifeStyle Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Equity LifeStyle Properties is more favorable than CV.

Profitability

This table compares CV and Equity LifeStyle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CV N/A N/A N/A Equity LifeStyle Properties 19.53% 18.86% 5.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.1% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of CV shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

CV has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Equity LifeStyle Properties beats CV on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CV

(Get Free Report)

CV Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company. It owns finance platforms across various businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. CV Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of April 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,477 sites.

