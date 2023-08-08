SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) and Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Critical Analysis

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) and Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

SoFi Technologies has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hut 8 Mining has a beta of 4.42, indicating that its stock price is 342% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.7% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Hut 8 Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoFi Technologies $1.57 billion 5.61 -$320.41 million ($0.25) -37.56 Hut 8 Mining $115.90 million 5.79 -$186.77 million ($0.79) -3.84

This table compares SoFi Technologies and Hut 8 Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hut 8 Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SoFi Technologies. SoFi Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hut 8 Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SoFi Technologies and Hut 8 Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoFi Technologies 4 8 4 0 2.00 Hut 8 Mining 0 3 1 0 2.25

SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $8.63, suggesting a potential downside of 8.06%. Hut 8 Mining has a consensus target price of $2.87, suggesting a potential downside of 5.39%. Given Hut 8 Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hut 8 Mining is more favorable than SoFi Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares SoFi Technologies and Hut 8 Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoFi Technologies -10.38% -3.77% -1.03% Hut 8 Mining -157.77% -24.75% -21.64%

Summary

SoFi Technologies beats Hut 8 Mining on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services. The company also operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions and brokerage services, as well as Technisys, a cloud-native digital and core banking platform with financial services customers. In addition, it offers checking and savings accounts; debit cards; and cash management products. Further, the company provides SoFi Invest, a mobile investment platform that provide its members access to trading and advisory solutions, such as active investing, robo-advisory, and digital assets accounts. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

