Comparing PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) & AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI)

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) and PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.1% of AlTi Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of PJT Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of AlTi Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of PJT Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AlTi Global and PJT Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlTi Global 0 1 0 0 2.00 PJT Partners 0 1 2 0 2.67

Earnings & Valuation

AlTi Global currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.99%. PJT Partners has a consensus target price of $89.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.89%. Given PJT Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PJT Partners is more favorable than AlTi Global.

This table compares AlTi Global and PJT Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlTi Global N/A N/A $8.78 million N/A N/A PJT Partners $1.03 billion 1.89 $164.77 million $3.30 24.24

PJT Partners has higher revenue and earnings than AlTi Global.

Risk & Volatility

AlTi Global has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PJT Partners has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AlTi Global and PJT Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlTi Global N/A 4.12% 1.49% PJT Partners 7.79% 17.24% 12.31%

Summary

PJT Partners beats AlTi Global on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AlTi Global

AlTi Global, Inc. provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services. It also provides merchant banking services, such as merger and acquisition advisory, corporate broker, private placements, public company and initial public offering advisory, strategic advisory, independent board advice, and structured finance advisory services; and corporate advisory, brokerage, and placement agency services to entrepreneurs and companies. The company offers investment strategy, asset allocation, investment manager selection, risk management, portfolio construction and implementation, and reporting. In addition, it manages or advises in combined assets; structures, arranges, and provides investors with co-investment opportunities in various alternative assets; manages and advises public and private investment funds; and invests in and supports financial services professionals, as well as provides impact investing advisory, investment manager selection, monitoring, and due diligence services. Further, the company offers coordination of legal-related and strategic business planning, wealth transfer planning, estate planning, research on trustee placement and multi-generational education planning, administrative, tax planning and concierge, and other services. The company was formerly known as Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to AlTi Global, Inc. in April 2023. The company is based in New York, New York.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc., an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures. The company also advises private and public company boards and management teams on strategies for building productive investor relationships with a focus on shareholder engagement; and strategic investor relations; environmental, social, and governance matters; and other investor-related matters. In addition, it provides advisory services related to debt and acquisition financings; structured product offerings; public equity raises, including initial public offering and SPAC offerings; and private capital raises for early and later stage companies, as well as other capital structure related matters. Further, the company offers advisory services in restructurings and recapitalizations; and serving a range of companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on liability management and related capital raise transactions, including exchanges, recapitalizations, reorganizations, debt repurchases, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. Additionally, it provides private fund advisory and fundraising services for a range of investment strategies; and advisory services to GPs and LPs on liquidity and other structured solutions in the secondary market. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

