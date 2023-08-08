Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Receives C$175.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$175.86.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRI shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$184.00 to C$194.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TRI

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$176.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.88. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of C$136.02 and a twelve month high of C$185.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$173.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$169.98. The firm has a market cap of C$79.94 billion, a PE ratio of 55.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.649 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 85.22%.

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Free Report

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.