Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) vs. Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Financial Analysis

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) and Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.7% of Williams Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Williams Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Williams Companies and Kodiak Gas Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Williams Companies 1 8 4 0 2.23 Kodiak Gas Services 0 1 6 0 2.86

Earnings & Valuation

Williams Companies currently has a consensus target price of $35.42, indicating a potential upside of 2.78%. Kodiak Gas Services has a consensus target price of $22.86, indicating a potential upside of 22.36%. Given Kodiak Gas Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kodiak Gas Services is more favorable than Williams Companies.

This table compares Williams Companies and Kodiak Gas Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Williams Companies $10.97 billion 3.82 $2.05 billion $2.18 15.81 Kodiak Gas Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Williams Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Kodiak Gas Services.

Profitability

This table compares Williams Companies and Kodiak Gas Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Williams Companies 23.07% 17.35% 5.01% Kodiak Gas Services N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Williams Companies beats Kodiak Gas Services on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Williams Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines. The Northeast G&P segment engages in the midstream gathering, processing, and fractionation activities in the Marcellus Shale region primarily in Pennsylvania and New York, and the Utica Shale region of eastern Ohio. The West segment comprises gas gathering, processing, and treating operations in the Rocky Mountain region of Colorado and Wyoming, the Barnett Shale region of north-central Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale region of South Texas, the Haynesville Shale region of northwest Louisiana, and the Mid-Continent region, which includes the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Permian basins; and operates natural gas liquid (NGL) fractionation and storage facilities in central Kansas near Conway. The Gas & NGL Marketing Services segment provides wholesale marketing, trading, storage, and transportation of natural gas for natural gas utilities, municipalities, power generators, and producers; risk and asset management; and NGL marketing services. The company owns and operates 33,000 miles of pipelines, 29 processing facilities, 7 fractionation facilities, and approximately 24 million barrels of NGL storage capacity. The Williams Companies, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Kodiak Gas Services

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, LLC provides contract compression infrastructure services for the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Montgomery, Texas. Kodiak Gas Services, LLC is a subsidiary of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc.

