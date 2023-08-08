Financial Contrast: Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) versus American International (OTCMKTS:AMIH)

American International (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Get Free Report) and Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American International and Service Co. International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American International N/A N/A N/A ($0.21) -0.01 Service Co. International $4.05 billion 2.35 $565.34 million $3.14 20.03

Service Co. International has higher revenue and earnings than American International. American International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Service Co. International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American International 0 0 0 0 N/A Service Co. International 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for American International and Service Co. International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Service Co. International has a consensus target price of $75.67, indicating a potential upside of 20.30%. Given Service Co. International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Service Co. International is more favorable than American International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.0% of American International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of Service Co. International shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of American International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Service Co. International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American International and Service Co. International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International N/A N/A N/A Service Co. International 12.11% 31.72% 3.47%

Summary

Service Co. International beats American International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American International

American International Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an investor, developer, and asset manager with various assets in the energy supply chain. Its portfolio includes cycle energy that owns and operates cycle oil, cycle services, and cycle technologies. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Electra, Texas.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services. In addition, it offers funeral merchandise, including burial caskets and related accessories, urns and other cremation receptacles, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tributes, stationery products, casket and cremation memorialization products, and other ancillary merchandise. Further, the company's cemeteries provide cemetery property interment rights, such as developed lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, niches, and other cremation memorialization and interment options; and sells cemetery merchandise and services, including memorial markers and bases, outer burial containers, flowers and floral placements, graveside services, merchandise installations, and interments, as well as offers preneed cemetery merchandise and services. Service Corporation International offers its products and services under the Dignity Memorial, Dignity Planning, National Cremation Society, Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services, Funeraria del Angel, Making Everlasting Memories, Neptune Society, and Trident Society brands. It owns and operates funeral service locations and cemeteries in 44 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

