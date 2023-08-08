Analyzing Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) & TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF)

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) and TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fortum Oyj and TransAlta Renewables’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortum Oyj N/A N/A N/A $0.68 3.80 TransAlta Renewables N/A N/A N/A $0.37 26.97

Fortum Oyj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TransAlta Renewables, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

Fortum Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. TransAlta Renewables pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Fortum Oyj pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TransAlta Renewables pays out 223.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Fortum Oyj and TransAlta Renewables’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortum Oyj N/A N/A N/A TransAlta Renewables N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fortum Oyj and TransAlta Renewables, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortum Oyj 0 3 6 0 2.67 TransAlta Renewables 0 2 1 0 2.33

Fortum Oyj presently has a consensus price target of $16.63, suggesting a potential upside of 539.74%. TransAlta Renewables has a consensus price target of $13.92, suggesting a potential upside of 39.17%. Given Fortum Oyj’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fortum Oyj is more favorable than TransAlta Renewables.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.9% of TransAlta Renewables shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fortum Oyj beats TransAlta Renewables on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services. Its City Solutions develops solutions in the areas of heating, cooling, waste-to-energy, biomass, and other circular economy solutions, as well as solar power production. The company's Consumer Solutions segment engages in electricity and gas retail businesses, including the provision of invoicing and customer services; and electricity and related value-added products, as well as digital services. This segment serves approximately 2.2 million customers. Its Russia segment generates and sells power and heat. The company's Uniper segment engages in the power generation business, as well as energy trading and optimization activities. Fortum Oyj was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc. owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. Its portfolio of assets comprises 50 renewable power generation facilities, including wind, hydro, and gas. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. TransAlta Renewables Inc. operates as a subsidiary of TransAlta Corporation.

