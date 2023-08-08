First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.33.

FN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

TSE:FN opened at C$39.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,274.23. First National Financial has a 52 week low of C$32.72 and a 52 week high of C$41.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.53.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C$0.34. First National Financial had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of C$256.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$229.70 million. Equities analysts expect that First National Financial will post 3.0853375 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 81.36%.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

