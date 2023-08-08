First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.33.
FN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.
Read Our Latest Analysis on FN
First National Financial Price Performance
First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C$0.34. First National Financial had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of C$256.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$229.70 million. Equities analysts expect that First National Financial will post 3.0853375 EPS for the current year.
First National Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 81.36%.
First National Financial Company Profile
First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First National Financial
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.