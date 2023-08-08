Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Watsco, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Watsco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.43. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.31 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.45). Watsco had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Watsco
Watsco Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $363.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.94. Watsco has a 12-month low of $228.61 and a 12-month high of $383.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $362.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.07.
Institutional Trading of Watsco
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,494,000,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Watsco by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.
Watsco Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.08%.
Watsco Company Profile
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Watsco
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.