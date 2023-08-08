FY2023 EPS Estimates for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Reduced by Analyst

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apple in a research report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the iPhone maker will earn $6.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.09. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apple’s current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Apple’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AAPL. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.86.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $178.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after acquiring an additional 20,424,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 60.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,103,464,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604,799 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

