FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Barrett Business Services, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrett Business Services in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 4th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now expects that the business services provider will earn $6.82 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.10. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barrett Business Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.78 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ FY2024 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

BBSI opened at $94.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.15. The company has a market capitalization of $637.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $75.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.85.

Institutional Trading of Barrett Business Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBSI. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 54.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 26.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,359 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $116,887.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,231.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

About Barrett Business Services

(Get Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.