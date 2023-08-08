KeyCorp Weighs in on Waters Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) – KeyCorp cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Waters in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $4.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.56. The consensus estimate for Waters’ current full-year earnings is $12.24 per share.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.21. Waters had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 124.03%. The business had revenue of $740.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.51 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WAT

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of WAT opened at $289.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.86. Waters has a 12 month low of $248.18 and a 12 month high of $353.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waters

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,981,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Waters by 9,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,562,000 after acquiring an additional 477,410 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Waters by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,950,000 after purchasing an additional 414,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 98,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 368,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,114,000 after purchasing an additional 367,727 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,165,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,065.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

(Get Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.