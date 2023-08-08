DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report issued on Friday, August 4th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

XRAY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 0.5 %

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $39.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.98 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -11.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

See Also

