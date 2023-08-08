FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Issued By B. Riley

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Caesars Entertainment in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will earn $1.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Caesars Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.42.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $56.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.72. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $60.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caesars Entertainment

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.43 per share, for a total transaction of $370,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,358,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,520,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after buying an additional 987,230 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,167,000 after acquiring an additional 901,884 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,038,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,465,000 after acquiring an additional 676,512 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

