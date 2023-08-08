Cameco Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – Raymond James reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cameco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $33.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Cameco has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $35.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 226.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.37 million. Cameco had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the first quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 1,175.8% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Cameco by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

