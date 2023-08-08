DA Davidson Comments on Confluent, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) – DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Confluent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.09) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.25). The consensus estimate for Confluent’s current full-year earnings is ($1.24) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Confluent’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Confluent from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Confluent from $24.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

CFLT opened at $34.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Confluent has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $41.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent during the first quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Erica Schultz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $3,611,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,316,081.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $241,396.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 452,270 shares in the company, valued at $13,034,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $3,611,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,316,081.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,237,818 shares of company stock valued at $38,745,131. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

