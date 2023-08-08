Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Berry in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.14. Berry had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Berry from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Berry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

BRY stock opened at $8.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Berry has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.90 million, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average of $7.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

In other Berry news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 614,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,387. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Berry by 525.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,147 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Berry in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Berry by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Berry by 41.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

