Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Dream Impact Trust (TSE:MPT) Issued By Cormark

Dream Impact Trust (TSE:MPT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dream Impact Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Cormark also issued estimates for Dream Impact Trust’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Dream Impact Trust (TSE:MPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.31). The company had revenue of C$5.11 million during the quarter.

Dream Impact Trust Price Performance

Dream Impact Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Dream Impact Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

