FY2023 EPS Estimates for Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Cut by Analyst

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allied Motion Technologies in a report issued on Friday, August 4th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now anticipates that the technology company will earn $2.23 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.26. The consensus estimate for Allied Motion Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Allied Motion Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMOT. TheStreet lowered Allied Motion Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

AMOT stock opened at $33.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $547.53 million, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.01. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.28%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMOT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,508,000 after purchasing an additional 22,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 653,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,689,000 after buying an additional 21,009 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 626,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,792,000 after buying an additional 15,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 266,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products.

