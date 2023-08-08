Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $11.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.16. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial’s current full-year earnings is $11.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.90 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.09.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $115.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $123.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,571,960.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,955. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 75.6% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 73.5% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

