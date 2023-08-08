B. Riley Weighs in on Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Fox Factory in a research note issued on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Glaessgen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.05 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.22. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fox Factory’s current full-year earnings is $5.03 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.71.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $114.94 on Monday. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $73.05 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.86.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $400.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.67 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $215,183.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,309.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fox Factory news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $58,233.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $543,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $215,183.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,309.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Fox Factory by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Fox Factory by 227.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 71,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory by 2,199.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 37,289 shares during the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

