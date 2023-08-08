B. Riley Comments on Oaktree Specialty Lending Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report released on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $2.47 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.49. The consensus estimate for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Hovde Group downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.90.

OCSL opened at $20.29 on Monday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.7% during the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

