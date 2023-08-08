Leslie’s, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) – William Blair reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Leslie’s in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Leslie’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Leslie’s’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LESL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Leslie’s from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Leslie’s from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.06.

Leslie’s stock opened at $6.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $17.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 463.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

