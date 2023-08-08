Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Galiano Gold Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEMKT:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU – Free Report) – HC Wainwright increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Galiano Gold in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.10 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Galiano Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from $0.90 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of Galiano Gold stock opened at $0.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $137.28 million, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 6,240,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,000 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Galiano Gold by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,122,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,971 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 937.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,128,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,576 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 720.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 478,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 419,881 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Galiano Gold by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,857,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after buying an additional 322,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

