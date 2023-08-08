KeyCorp Weighs in on FMC Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FMC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the basic materials company will earn $5.88 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.24. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for FMC’s current full-year earnings is $6.19 per share.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FMC from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of FMC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on FMC from $135.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.08.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $91.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.44 and a 200-day moving average of $114.40. FMC has a 52-week low of $88.77 and a 52-week high of $134.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.25%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 93,630.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,855,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,932,253,000 after buying an additional 56,794,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,913,000 after purchasing an additional 258,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,637,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,421,276,000 after purchasing an additional 228,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FMC by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,683,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,341,000 after purchasing an additional 101,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,445,000 after purchasing an additional 58,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

