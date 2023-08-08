Brokers Issue Forecasts for Fluence Energy, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fluence Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Mohajer now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.79) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.06). The consensus estimate for Fluence Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Johnson Rice started coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $27.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fluence Energy has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $31.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average of $22.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 2.57.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $698.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.51 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 25.16%.

Insider Transactions at Fluence Energy

In other Fluence Energy news, SVP Carolee Couch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $1,139,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $27,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNC. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Fluence Energy by 342.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

