MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.98 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $6.98 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for MarketAxess’ current full-year earnings is $7.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.79 EPS.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.10.

MarketAxess Trading Up 0.6 %

MKTX opened at $244.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.77. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $217.44 and a 12 month high of $399.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.47 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 34.38%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.92%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.