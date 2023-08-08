FY2023 EPS Estimates for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Lifted by KeyCorp

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ITT in a report released on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $5.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.88. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ITT’s current full-year earnings is $5.05 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ITT’s FY2024 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

ITT Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE ITT opened at $102.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.46. ITT has a twelve month low of $64.51 and a twelve month high of $102.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.96.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.91 million. ITT had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,328,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,598,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,020,000 after purchasing an additional 487,044 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,055,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ITT

In related news, SVP Maurine C. Lembesis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $405,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,290.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

About ITT

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.