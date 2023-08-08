FY2023 EPS Estimates for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Lifted by KeyCorp

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ITT in a report released on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $5.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.88. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ITT’s current full-year earnings is $5.05 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ITT’s FY2024 earnings at $5.75 EPS.
ITT has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.
ITT Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE ITT opened at $102.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.46. ITT has a twelve month low of $64.51 and a twelve month high of $102.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.96.
ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.91 million. ITT had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,328,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,598,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,020,000 after purchasing an additional 487,044 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,055,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at ITT
In related news, SVP Maurine C. Lembesis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $405,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,290.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
ITT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.
About ITT
ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.
