FY2023 EPS Estimates for Privia Health Group, Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Privia Health Group in a research note issued on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Privia Health Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Privia Health Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PRVA. Stephens started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.63.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $26.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.26, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78. Privia Health Group has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $44.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.61.

Insider Activity

In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $296,090.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,661,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,373,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $397,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,082.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $296,090.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,661,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,373,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 457,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,661,902 in the last ninety days. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Privia Health Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Privia Health Group by 46.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Privia Health Group by 171.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group

(Get Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.