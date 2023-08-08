Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.22 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Philip Morris International in a research note issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.22 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.14. The consensus estimate for Philip Morris International’s current full-year earnings is $6.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $97.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.02 and its 200-day moving average is $97.39. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $150.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 98.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Philip Morris International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,588,000. Legacy Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 325,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 359.8% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,121 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 50,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.