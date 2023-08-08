Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.31 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will earn $2.31 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.36. The consensus estimate for Harmony Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ FY2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HRMY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $33.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.90. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 25.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1,910.4% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

