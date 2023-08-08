Brokers Offer Predictions for Kadant Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kadant in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $9.35 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.06. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kadant’s current full-year earnings is $9.33 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.91 EPS.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.14 million. Kadant had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KAI. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kadant in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KAI

Kadant Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE KAI opened at $216.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $154.19 and a fifty-two week high of $229.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kadant

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 5,571.1% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 183,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 180,505 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,410,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Kadant by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 568,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,444,000 after buying an additional 66,701 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,399,000 after acquiring an additional 55,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 521.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after acquiring an additional 50,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Fredrik H. Westerhout sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 12.18%.

About Kadant

(Get Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.