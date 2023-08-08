The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Marcus in a research report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE:MCS opened at $16.50 on Monday. Marcus has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.56 million, a PE ratio of -103.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marcus’s payout ratio is -124.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 4.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at $618,000. Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 139,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,298 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Marcus during the first quarter valued at $5,051,000. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

