KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of R1 RCM in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Schoenhaus now expects that the healthcare provider will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for R1 RCM’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RCM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $17.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average is $15.65. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $27.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -108.31, a PEG ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 81.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 3.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,578 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 43,598 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 4.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 23,938 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $200,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,406.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $286,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,277.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,406.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $813,760 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

