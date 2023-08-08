Cantor Fitzgerald Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of uniQure in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.74) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.61). The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($4.52) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for uniQure’s FY2024 earnings at ($5.29) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of uniQure from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of uniQure from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of uniQure from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of uniQure from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, uniQure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.70.

uniQure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $8.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $425.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a current ratio of 11.07. uniQure has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $28.25.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($4.41). The firm had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.66 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 166.83% and a negative return on equity of 44.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in uniQure by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other uniQure news, Director Rachelle Suzanne Jacques sold 2,301 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $43,166.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,960.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Rachelle Suzanne Jacques sold 2,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $43,166.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,629 shares in the company, valued at $311,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pierre Caloz sold 15,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $171,729.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,313.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,925 shares of company stock valued at $299,850. 3.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

