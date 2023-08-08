DA Davidson Weighs in on Paycom Software, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Paycom Software in a report released on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $6.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.14. The consensus estimate for Paycom Software’s current full-year earnings is $6.10 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $399.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $443.00 to $427.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.53.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $293.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $324.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software has a one year low of $262.11 and a one year high of $402.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,192,000 after buying an additional 7,006 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Paycom Software by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,275,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

