Orla Mining Ltd. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) – Desjardins upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Desjardins analyst now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $51.13 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 12.65%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ORLA. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA opened at $4.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.78. Orla Mining has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Orla Mining during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

