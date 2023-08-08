Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.29) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RIGL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rigel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $1.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $207.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 69,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 583,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 10,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 177,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.

