Capital Power Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.40 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Capital Power in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.40 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.58. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $4.65 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CPX. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Capital Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$50.18.

Capital Power Stock Performance

TSE CPX opened at C$40.18 on Monday. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$39.30 and a 1 year high of C$51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$43.22.

Capital Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Capital Power’s payout ratio is presently 108.85%.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

