FY2023 EPS Estimates for Orla Mining Ltd. Raised by Analyst (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orla Mining in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

TSE OLA opened at C$6.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.55. Orla Mining has a twelve month low of C$3.87 and a twelve month high of C$6.89. The firm has a market cap of C$1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$69.14 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 24.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orla Mining

In other news, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total value of C$127,600.00. Insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Featured Stories

