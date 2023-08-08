Superior Plus Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Superior Plus in a research report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Atb Cap Markets has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.71 billion. Superior Plus had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.53%.

SPB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.45.

TSE SPB opened at C$9.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.84. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$9.10 and a 12 month high of C$11.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is -112.50%.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

