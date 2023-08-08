FY2023 EPS Estimates for Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Boosted by Analyst

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Spin Master in a report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.00. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Spin Master has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.50.

Spin Master Stock Down 3.1 %

TSE:TOY opened at C$36.40 on Monday. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$30.63 and a 1 year high of C$48.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.74.

Spin Master Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

