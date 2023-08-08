TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSNDF) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Free Report) – Analysts at Clarus Securities increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of TerrAscend in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for TerrAscend’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on TerrAscend from C$4.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, July 31st.

TerrAscend Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TSNDF opened at $1.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. TerrAscend has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.57.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

