Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMDFree Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMD. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $116.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.69. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.83. The company has a market capitalization of $188.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,788.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMDGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,613,481.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,613,481.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 251,174 shares of company stock valued at $30,761,603. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

