Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. Cut by William Blair (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) – William Blair reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note issued on Friday, August 4th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the company will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.92. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $8.16 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ FY2023 earnings at $8.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.19 EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The company had revenue of $991.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $90.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.83 and a 200-day moving average of $95.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $81.15 and a 52-week high of $129.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after acquiring an additional 498,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at $49,022,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 337.0% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 447,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,147,000 after purchasing an additional 345,468 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 263.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,012,000 after buying an additional 256,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 759.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 261,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,872,000 after buying an additional 230,925 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,536.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

